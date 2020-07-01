New WAG flaunts abs in tiny top

Pip Edwards has been flaunting her killer figure at the gym just hours after her new romance with Michael Clarke went public.

Pip Edwards has been flaunting her killer figure at the gym just hours after her new romance with Michael Clarke went public.

She's destined to become a household name due to her blossoming romance with former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke - but Pip Edwards is a powerhouse in her own right.

The 40-year-old is best known for her glamorous appearances as a Sydney socialite but between attending swanky events, Pip runs global fitness brand P.E. Nation and is also a mum of one.

Pip founded the high-end fitness brand with Claire Tregoning in March 2016 and it is now estimated to be worth around $20 million, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Its products are sold at more than 100 stockists around the world while the brand's own online store ships to more than 80 countries.

Pip Edwards pictured with Michael Clarke on the weekend shortly before confirming relationship. Picture: Media Mode

Pip has a hugely successful fashion career before creating multimillion-dollar brand P.E. Nation in 2016. Picture: Christian Gilles

Fans of the activewear line - which is named after Pip's initials - include Margot Robbie, the Kardashians and Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett, who have all been spotted decked out in the Lycra-based designs.

Pip herself is often papped wearing the expensive designs, which range from $89 for a sports bra to $129 for a pair of leggings. On the higher end of the scale are skin-tight catsuits which will set you back $229 and winter jackets which retail for as much as $450.

Before taking the plunge with her own business, Pip worked in various designer roles at multiple well-known Australian stores, including General Pants, Ksubi and Sass & Bide. Before that she held roles as a publicist and was also a contributing fashion editor at Cleo according to a 2009 article in The Daily Telegraph.

Pip has a 13-yer-old son with her ex. Picture: Instagram/Pip Edwards

While her professional life has gone from strength to strength, her personal life has now been without challenges.

Pip - who was once described as "one of Australia's most influential figures in fashion" - is a single mum to her 13-year-old son Justice Maximus who she had with former partner Dan Single.

The pair met during Pip's four-year stint at Ksubi where she worked in PR and dated fashion designer Dan, who founded the label, from the late 2000s to 2008.

Pip said she has been "hell bent" on raising her son to understand the value of hard work and to be respectful of women.

"The business is everything for me and my son and he's with me every step of the way," she told Grazia magazine last year.

"I've got an opportunity to show him what women can do, how to treat women, what love is, in this new modern way - that's a major social responsibility and he's seeing women work hard."

She’s on good terms with ex Dan Single who she shares son Justice with. Picture: Archives

Dan hit the headlines back in 2018 when he fell 35 metres from the four-storey balcony of Hotel Grand D'Amour in Paris.

He was badly injured in the accident, suffering a broken pelvis and hips, shattered legs, internal trauma and a blow to the head after he slipped and landed on the street below. He was in an induced coma for eight days and afterwards was told he might never walk again.

He recovered, but was slammed for after asking strangers to raise $250,000 to cover his medical costs while enjoying a lavish lifestyle.

She's also still on good terms with her ex, sharing a selfie of them together back in October last year having lunch in LA with son Justice nowhere to be seen.

"Mum and dad lunch," she captioned the snap.

Pip and Pup are officially an item. Picture: Media Mode.

Previously she was romantically linked to DJ Shannon Dodd before rumours began circulating she was dating Michael Clarke after his seven-year marriage to Kyly ended in February. They have four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee together.

Before going official with her "low key" romance with Clarke, the pair had been spotted cosying up together during a recent dinner at Society Pizza in Bondi.

They've also been seen holding hands while walking in Rose Bay in Sydney's eastern suburbs last week according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Clarke has reportedly worked as a consultant for Edwards' business and denied being romantically involved with Pip while his divorce was still being finalised.

"Pip and Michael have been friends for 12 years," Edwards' representative told The Daily Telegraph in February. "He is currently consulting with P.E. Nation."

She’s super fit, showing off her abs in a new picture. Picture: Instagram / Pip Edwards

The pair both share a love of fitness, with Pip showing off her impressive physique on Instagram today during a workout.

Wearing a pink crop top that flaunted her abs and leggings from her own label she shared a snap holding a dumbbell at a gym on the northern beaches.

"It can be a bit of a stretch sometimes," she wrote, tagging herself in at Enliven Coaching Gym.

She's also shared workouts using reformer pilates machines, playing tennis, using heavy weights and running - showing she's not afraid to work hard for what she wants.

She's previously credited pilates for her incredible physique, telling news.com.au previously it is was good for her mind as it is her body.

"I do a lot of different activities. I have an 11-year-old son, so I play a lot of basketball, touch football and that kind of stuff," she told The Sunday Telegraph in 2017.

"As a single mum, a lot of the time I'm both mum and dad, so I need to do it all. So he always keeps me fit.

"And I love being fit. It's happy, it's motivating, it actually gives you energy. For me, it's the balance of life."

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as New WAG flaunts abs in tiny top