HANDY INFO: GAPDL chief Darryl Branthwaite with the improved Gladstone visitor map.
News

New visitor map had Titans talking

MATT HARRIS
by
13th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

VISITORS to the Gladstone region will have all the information they need in the palm of their hand with the release of a new and improved map by GAPDL.

The map acts more like a visitor guide and is two sided; one side featuring maps of Gladstone, Boyne/Tannum and Calliope and the other side listing different attractions and places of interest.

GAPDL chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite took inspiration for the design after a cross-country caravan trip.

"After going around and travelling from Karratha bringing a caravan back to Tannum Sands, I visited a few information centres and a lot of them had these sort of (brochures)," he said.

"You had something you could take away with you that was a mini brochure but without going into too much detail.

"The Gladstone Region Visitor Map we've created is a condensed version of what we had. We wanted to put some other things to do, places to go and people to see around our region."

Some of the first visitors to view the maps were Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles players when they arrived at Gladstone Airport last Friday.

"One of the first questions they asked was what are the top things to do and we were able to say in your gift bag we've created this map with all theses things you can do around our region on the reverse of it," Mr Branthwaite said.

"A few of them opened it up right there while they were waiting for their luggage to come through and that was quite pleasing to see."

GAPDL will also release a Discovery Coast version of the map featuring Agnes Water and 1770.

