Health

New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

by Hayden Johnson
10th Mar 2021 10:42 AM
Five new vaccination clinics will open by the end of the week as Queensland records five new cases of COVID-19.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning revealed additional clinics would open at the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital, Redcliffe, Rockhampton, Mackay and Ipswich.

Ms Palaszczuk said the opening was contingent on the supplies of the vaccine being continually sought by the Federal Government.

The Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital will get a new vaccination clinic. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Jono Searle
Queensland recorded five new cases of COVID-19 overnight, all detected in hotel quarantine.

It brings the number of active cases to 37.

As of Wednesday 11,996 frontline health and hotel quarantine workers have been vaccinated.

"Vaccinations give us hope that we will see the end of this pandemic," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"But we cannot let our guard down yet."

The new vaccine hubs follow those recently opened in Logan, Bundaberg, QEII and Toowoomba hospitals.

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland vaccinations

