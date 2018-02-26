New uniforms presented to Special Olympians

BIG DAY: Beau Westlake is presented with his Special Olympics uniform by member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, at Stockland Gladstone on Saturday.

GLADSTONE'S Special Olympics athletes received a major boost over the weekend, with their jersey and kit presentation at Stockland Gladstone on Saturday.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, as well as councillor Cindi Bush and Constable Wayne Butcher, presented the gear to the athletes.

Basketballer Rachel Smith modelled her team uniform and said it was "really exciting" to be presented with it.

"It's the first time I've gone to nationals for something that I've achieved," Smith said.

A big crowd turned out to see Gladstone's Special Olympics Athletes receive their team uniforms at Stockland Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA240218OLYM

"(I'm looking forward) to the competitive things, (competing against) my friends that I've met over the years.

"There's all sorts of feelings; I'm nervous, happy and excited."

Officials travelling with the athletes also received their uniforms.

The Special Olympics Gladstone team has fundraised fundraising over the past few months, needing about $36,000 to head to Adelaide for the Special Olympics Australia National Games from April 16 to 20.

It is about $3000 off that target.