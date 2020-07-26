New twist in Aussie Instagram model’s $200m yacht death

Exclusive: An investigation into the death of an Australian Instagram model on board a $200 million yacht was closed too soon, a Greek coroner says.

New details have emerged about the inquiry into the death of Sinead McNamara, who was 20 when she died in August 2018.

There was no physical investigation of the scene, a video of the incident was not provided to the coroner and the yacht was allowed to leave port before it was inspected.

Ilias Bogiokas, a coroner in Greece, has said that questions remained in the case, which was officially recorded as a suicide.

"We don't know if someone brought her into this situation, if there was a moral instigator," Mr Bogiokas said in a translated interview.

Australian Sinead McNamara mysteriously died in Greece. Picture: Instagram

Ms McNamara, who was raised in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, had been on the trip of a lifetime, posting glamorous shots from her travels around the Mediterranean on the Mayan Queen IV, which was built for Mexican mining billionaire Alberto Bailleres.

An autopsy revealed there were no traces of illegal drugs or alcohol in her system before she died.

Sinead McNamara was holidaying on the yacht when she died. Picture: Instagram



Mr Bogiokas said that he continued to have nagging doubts about the case because there was no inspection of the yacht before it left Greece.

"Since no stimulant drugs such as cocaine or sedatives such as cannabis or heroin have been found after the toxicological analysis, it means that the girl was not under the influence of such substances," he said.

"She had mental clarity and that she was most likely facing social problems and was (found herself) in a psychological impasse."

Ms McNamara had called her mother the day before she died and complained that she had a dispute with someone on the yacht.

Sinead McNamara toured the world before her tragic death. Picture: Instagram

Ilias Bogiokas, a coroner in Greece, who has more details on her death. Picture: News Network



It was understood that a witness from a nearby vessel saw Ms McNamara and there was an attempt to rescue her from an apparent suicide attempt.

Ms McNamara was found alive, approximately 15 minutes after the attempt, and was taken to a local hospital in Kefalonia.

She was then flown to a private clinic in Athens for treatment but died in hospital there.

The Greek Coastguard had allowed the yacht to leave Kefalonia after interviews with the crew members.

It is understood that there was footage of moments before Ms McNamara was found at 2am on August 30, 2018.

Sinead McNamara was found dead on billionaire Alberto Bailleres’ $194 million yacht. Picture: Instagram.

The Mayan Queen IV in Barbados. McNamara was on this superyacht. Picture: www.superyachttimes.com



However that footage was never provided to the coroner, who found that the cause of death was suicide.

A source claimed that crew members said there were no concerns about Ms McNamara's mental health before she died.

Neurosurgeon Panagiotis Sioutos, of the private clinic "YGEIA", where Ms McNamara was treated, confirmed that she was transferred there.

He said her death was a "mysterious case" and that he did not know who had asked that she be transferred to the clinic.

Sinead McNamara was an Instagram model before she died. Picture: Instagram

However, Dr Sioutos said that she was clinically dead when she arrived.

Port authorities in Greece defended their handling of the case and said that all procedures had been followed.

One of Ms McNamara's last Instagram posts was to her sister Lauren Carr, who was due to travel to Greece with their mother a few days after she died.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing big sister I could ever ask for, you have been there for me through thick and thin and never fail to make me smile. Keep soaring Loza," Ms McNamara wrote.

"Cheers to all the insanely crazy nights we have had over the years and the memories we have to hold onto."

stephen.drill@news.co.uk

Originally published as New twist in Aussie Instagram model's $200m yacht death