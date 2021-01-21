New trial promises to fast-track more Aussie mining jobs

A new trial is promising to fast-track Australian mining jobs.

A new trial promises to help more workers get faster access to qualifications for employment in Australia’s mining industry.

The Federal Government says the trial will explore how qualifications can be simplified through a less prescriptive approach and how better advice can be provided to training providers.

The Minerals Council of Australia and partners across the mining industry will deliver the Mining Skills Organisation Pilot with support from the government.

Dawson MP George Christensen said the initiative was about better meeting the current and future training needs of both workers and businesses in the mining sector.

“Technology is changing traditional occupations and demanding new skills,” Mr Christensen said.

“The Mining Skills Organisation Pilot will help develop and test a new apprenticeship for mobile plant diesel mechanics that incorporates critical skills that cross traditional occupations.”

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash said the Morrison Government was committed to delivering faster and improved training for the Australian mining sector.

“This trial will help simplify and streamline qualifications to provide the mining sector with the skills it needs to flourish,” she said.

The trial will test the use of simplified training products and the use of short form training in supporting students to rapidly upskill or re-skill to pursue new career opportunities.

