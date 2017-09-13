28°
New theatre group for foster teens in Gladstone

Creative directors - Lucy Lott and Hannah Rodda.
Chris Lees
GOING from foster care to being independent is a difficult transition for many young people.

A new Gladstone-based group is hoping to make that transition easier for teenagers through theatre.

Plural Theatre received $3601.70 from Gladstone Regional Council's Regional Arts Development Fund for their When I'm 18 project.

Creative director Hannah Rodda is behind the project, which will begin on September 25.

"It is based around working with teenagers living in foster care or residential care and talking about and exploring the transition from care," Ms Rodda said.

"It's really tricky and challenging for young people ... it's about talking and exploring the idea of emotional well-being."

Ms Rodda said there were no scripts, just a broad framework for the teenagers to work with.

"We will come in with some ideas and it's up to them to respond and tell their stories," she said.

Ms Rodda is based in Brisbane but will move to Gladstone at the end of the year to continue her work with Plural Theatre.

"This is the first time that we are branching out into regional areas, which is something that we've wanted to do for a long time," she said.

Topics:  foster children teenagers theatre

