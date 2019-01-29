BIG IDEAS: Tannum Sands Hotel manager wants to make his mark

BIG PLANS: Tannum Sands Hotel venue manager Mace Bartlett recently headed a big water pistol event on Australia Day, the first of what he hopes will be four events this year.

A NEW manager at the Tannum Sands Hotel has big plans for the year ahead.

Venue manager Mace Bartlett took the reins in November, leaving a two-year managerial position at Harvey Road Tavern.

He said the decision was partially prompted by wanting to work in the Paul Irvin Hotel Group, the same company his wife worked for.

The first major event held under Mr Bartlett's management was the Australia Day water pistol party on Saturday.

He said plans were already in place for the next big venture, with a goal to host a minimum of four events this year.

"I've already looked at doing Tannum Rocks, which will be a mini rock festival, like a little Big Day Out on the grass area," Mr Bartlett said.

"We're going to focus on a lot of family stuff.

"Families is what our target is just because there's so many families in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island."

He said he was in discussion with various touring acts to attract more live music to the area, and was brainstorming the possibility of a slippery fun day with Slidepalooza, the country's "largest water slide festival" which is yet to visit Gladstone.

"I'm already in discussion with those guys about doing those big inflatable slides," Mr Bartlett said.

"Obviously with the hill that we have it's just utilising the structures we've already got."

Mr Bartlett said this idea was just "scraping the surface" of what could be done at the Tannum Sands Hotel and the space it offered.

"Being coastal, Tannum Sands and Boyne Island is a major community hub so as far as a meeting place, Tannum Sands is the place to be, so we're pretty lucky in the respect that we've got a grassed area which is attached to the venue " Mr Bartlett said.

He said food at Tannum Sands Hotel would be a big focus under his management, and newcomer chef Shane Smith had created an updated menu to be released on Thursday.

"We've got a big coastal focus, so lots of fresh fish and a lot of sharing and tasting efforts (will be included)," Mr Bartlett said.

Paul Irvin Hotel Group's Gladstone region venues include Tannum Sands Hotel, Rocky Glen Hotel Motel and the Young Australian Hotel.