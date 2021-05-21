New Tannum bus bay to protect students

The now completed Tannum Sands State School New Bus Bay Project, valued at $589,000, was funded by the Queensland Government's School Transport Infrastructure Program.

The now completed Tannum Sands State School New Bus Bay Project, valued at $589,000, was funded by the Queensland Government's School Transport Infrastructure Program.

A Gladstone Regional Council project, valued at more than half a million dollars, aims to improve student safety.

The now completed Tannum Sands State School new bus bay project, valued at $589,000, was funded by the Queensland Government’s School Transport Infrastructure Program.

Work began in January and finished in late April with parents, students and teachers notified of changed pick-up and drop-off conditions prior to the commencement of Term 1.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the completed project had improved safety for students and road users along Waratah Crescent.

“Students now have a dedicated bus bay separate from through traffic on Waratah Crescent, making school drop offs and pick-ups much smoother and safer for students, teachers, bus drivers and road users,” Cr Burnett said.

“The new bus bay can hold up to three buses at once, while safety improvements have been made to the vehicle pick-up and drop-off area which will hopefully make the morning and afternoon commute safer and less stressful for parents and students.

“Council would like to thank students, teachers and parents of Tannum Sands State School and road users of Waratah Crescent for their patience during the construction phase.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the School Transport Infrastructure Program had

delivered more than $20 million to support schools across Queensland.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“This funding has been crucial in securing new traffic signals, ‘stop, drop and go’ zones, car park modifications, footpaths, bus and vehicle turnaround areas, pedestrian crossings and dedicated turning lanes,” Mr Butcher said.

“Importantly, it’s also helped to create jobs for local businesses and contractors.

“Those jobs are important now more than ever as we look for ways to spend locally and boost our economic recovery.”

Tannum Sands State School principal John Adie said the project had been welcomed by the school community.

“The safety of staff and students is our highest priority, and this will provide easier access during some of the busiest times of our school day,” Mr Adie said.

“It looks wonderful and helps give a great first impression for our school.”

The Tannum Sands State School New Bus Bay Project is an initiative of the Queensland

Government’s Queensland Government’s School Transport Infrastructure Program and Gladstone Regional Council.

More Gladstone Regional Council stories:

– Council leadership framework a concern in quarterly report

– Revealed: The faces of Gladstone’s Relay for Life event

– Agnes Water SES shares in government funding