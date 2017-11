SMORGASBORD: Pad Thai, Pho and Prawn Cutlets all served up piping hot.

Swooning for some Shanghai Steak? Going crazy for curry puffs?

Taste of Asia opened yesterday at Foodworks, on Mellefont St, West Gladstone and is serving up a mix of Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai cuisine. It's open seven days from 11am to 8pm.

Menu for newly opened Taste of Asia at Foodworks, West Gladstone.

There has been a few food places open in recent times in Gladstone, including Oak and Vine on Goondoon St, where Ribs and Rumps used to be.

A new takeaway place is set to open at the Gladstone Valley shops as well.

More to come