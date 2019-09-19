New takeaway offers food for thought

NEW STORE: Fiona Schmidt and Simon Moore have opened a new takeaway business Food for Thought in Sun Valley.

NEW STORE: Fiona Schmidt and Simon Moore have opened a new takeaway business Food for Thought in Sun Valley.

A PASSION for food was the inspiration to open up a new cafe in Sun Valley.

Food for Thought Takeaway Cafe opened this week, with a menu to cater for a wide variety of tastes.

Owner Fiona Schmidt said there had been a lack of her sort of business in the area.

“(It’s) nothing fancy, just good, fresh food,” Ms Schmidt said.

To start they’re opening from 7am-7pm, but will adjust to suit demand.

Ms Schmidt, an experienced food business owner, hopes to run the new store for five to six years.

She said her enjoyment of cooking was the main inspiration to open.

“I love hospitality, I enjoy talking to people.,” she said.

“Food is my heart.”

The menu ranges from pancakes to burgers, sandwiches and Mexican, with gluten-free and vegetarian options available.

She said her main goal was just to keep customers happy.