Swim school keeps it cool with new shed

SUCCESS: Kye and Kelly Gallagher opened Float By the River swim school in Benaraby to benefit kids.
SUCCESS: Kye and Kelly Gallagher opened Float By the River swim school in Benaraby to benefit kids. Contributed
Caroline Tung
FLOAT By The River in Benaraby is the newest swim school in town, and it has some big plans.

Owners Kelly and Kye Gallagher recently put a shed over their big pool in the hope their business will benefit kids and save lives.

The new business is planning to get a 25-metre pool to become competitive and train squad teams.

"We'd been talking about it for ages, and we just bit the bullet," Ms Gallagher said.

The pair spent two years getting their qualifications, and are now AUSTSWIM-accredited instructors.

 

 

It's a big change, with Ms Gallagher working as a dental hygienist for 16 years and Mr Gallagher always flying interstate to work in Western Australia.

"We just bought a house with a quite large pool in it, and we were sitting there one day and said what can we do to have him home," Ms Gallagher said.

"We were totally inundated with people wanting to get their kids swimming lessons.

"It's gone berserk, and we're really, really happy."

