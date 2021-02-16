New swim program to make a splash at Gladstone school

Trinity College's new swimming squad program is the first of its kind, with the program as an addition to the school's sport curriculum.

Trinity College Health, Physical Education and Sport department head Tarquam Robinson said the program gave Year Four to Year 12 students the opportunity to practice, and build their confidence, fitness and strength outside of school hours.

Mr Robinson said 15 kids were on the program, and more than 30 students were waiting to sign up.

“There is not a whole lot of opportunities in Gladstone for students who aren’t maybe part of a swimming club, or cant afford to be,” Mr Robinson said.

“As a school, we thought there was a bit of a gap, a bit of a need, so we thought we would put it out there and it has had an incredible amount of interest.”

Mr Robinson said the program would allow students to compete on a wider level, with the opportunity for students to compete with Christian Brisbane schools.

“It’s part of our curriculum but this is also an extra added program for students who really want to learn to swim,” he said.

“Some kids are shy and might be put off by a large environment but this program gives kids a boost to their confidence.

“It’s about improving their skills.”

