MILESTONE: The broadband submarine cable has marked a major milestone.
Business

New submarine cable marks major milestone for region

Scott Sawyer
by
9th Apr 2019 9:54 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coast's submarine broadband cable is on track to become available to market within months.

RTI Connectivity Pte Ltd announced construction of its Japan-Guam-Australia South Cable System (JGA South) was on track to become commercially available by the end of this year.

The cable from Guam to Sydney will have a branch to the Sunshine Coast and has an initial design capacity of 36 terabits per second.

The cable will allow data centres in Sydney to connect to an RTI-owned facility in Guam, and then onto Los Angeles via RTI's Southeast Asia-United States Cable System.

The new sub-sea cable infrastructure was finished in France this week, marking a major milestone.

The cable landing on the Sunshine Coast, which will come ashore and into a data centre in the new Maroochydore CBD, would be the first new cable to land on the east coast of Australia outside of Sydney.

RTI's Australian director David Yuile said once operational, the cable would provide the fastest path to Hong Kong and Tokyo.

"Sub-sea cables are a vital link for Australia to the rest of the world for commerce and international trade," Mr Yuile said.

"JGA South will add much-needed protection and important diversity to enable faster and more direct connectivity with the all-important Asian and US markets."

 

The cable and repeaters were being loaded onto the Il De Brehat installation vessel at the Alcatel Submarine Networks' factory in Calais, France, before it set sail to the South Pacific to start installation.

The installation process was expected to start off the coast of Sydney early in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson welcomed the news of the milestone being passed.

"Our Sunshine Coast is fast becoming a digital leader and the submarine cable network will help position our region as a key digital trading location from Australia," Cr Jamieson said.

 

