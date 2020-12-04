NEW STORE: Pawnbroker moves into NightOwl Centre

A Cashconverters store will open in the NightOwl Centre in January 2021, a company spokesman revealed to The Observer.

A NEW way for Gladstone residents to turn unwanted goods into cold hard cash is set to emerge in the new year.

Cashconverters is set to open a store in the NightOwl Centre on the Dawson Highway in late January.

A Cashconverters spokesman said the organisation looked forward to setting up shop in Gladstone.

“We are keen to provide the Gladstone community with a range of financial solutions that will ensure that those in need have the means to solve whatever problem they may be facing,” the spokesman said.

“This commitment to meet the needs of our customers is undertaken with every new store opening, and it is a formula that has allowed Cash Converters to grow to over 150 stores throughout Australia.

“We find that over time our stores become ingrained in the communities they service.

“The store has already hired one staff member from the community and will continue to add more local talent as the store nears opening.”

The spokesman said Cashconverters had bided its time when it came to setting up shop in the Harbour City and was rewarded.

“Our franchisees have been considering a store in Gladstone for a number of years, but lack of a suitable location meant we were unable to proceed,” he said.

“We remained engaged with the community, and committed to the region, and our patience was rewarded with a location we are very happy with.”

The spokesman said the NightOwl Centre was the perfect venue for a store for several reasons.

“The Gladstone location meets many of the requirements that we look for in a new site such as ample parking, high visibility, good population density, proximity to transport and amenities,” he said.

“Based on the success of our other Queensland stores we’ve seen communities support our stores and are advocates for the brand.”