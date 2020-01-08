New station to enhance volunteer fireys’ capabilities

RFS Gladstone area director Craig Magick and Calliope Rural Fire Brigade first officer Jason Polzin excited to announce the brigades new station

RFS Gladstone area director Craig Magick and Calliope Rural Fire Brigade first officer Jason Polzin excited to announce the brigades new station

THE construction of a new station for Calliope Rural Fire Brigade will start in the next week.

Four years ago, brigade members began thinking about building a new station.

First officer Jason Polzin said the station would include a training room, office and three extra vehicle bays.

“We’ll have an are we can get together and not be around the trucks like we are now,” Mr Polzin said.

“It’ll also make it easier to park the trucks because we’ll be able to drive them straight in, which will be safer than having to reverse.”

Mr Polzin said about $400,000 was raised for the project.

“It’s predominantly funding from the Gladstone foundation,” he said.

“But also Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the gambling fund.

“We also raised a lot of money as a brigade through sausage sizzles and raffles.”

Mr Polzin said without the work of the brigade’s volunteers, they might still be waiting to start the project.

“Even the guys who do maintenance around the sheds,” he said.

“We couldn’t have done it without our volunteers.

“We all do what we can.”

Rural Fire Service Gladstone area director Craig Magick said the station would be a significant milestone for the brigade.

“They’ve put a lot of hard work into the plan,” Mr Magick said.

“It will help create resilience in the brigade.”

Mr Magick said better facilities enabled rural fire brigade members to do their job.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett spoke yesterday on behalf of the Gladstone Foundation.

He said the station would be fantastic for the region.

“You only have to turn on the news to see what’s going on,” Cr Burnett said.

“The extra support during fires will be great and this station will help ensure the Calliope Rural Fire Brigade is well equipped. “It’s more important now than ever before.”

The brigade runs out of a large shed on Racecourse Rd at Calliope.

Mr Polzin said one of the biggest problems was that people didn’t know where to find the brigade.

“Hopefully the new building will be a bit more in people’s faces,” he said.

“And maybe we’ll get more interest.”

Mr Polzin said the brigade was always looking for new volunteers.