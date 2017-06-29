New stalls set to arrive at BAM markets

DAY OUT: BAM promises to be a great day out for all ages.

BAM and the region's popular markets are back again.

The monthly Beach Art Music markets at Tannum Sands will be opening with a number of new stalls this Saturday.

The new stalls include Japanese Creations, selling a wide range of kimonos, clothing, jewellery and handmade fabrics including some unusual gift ideas.

Also coming to the market is Happy Faces, providing face painting to children, plus a new doughnut stall featuring all sorts of interesting and delicious confections.

The event, run by the Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community Association Inc, has been going for seven years and has proved a hit with locals and visitors alike.

Association secretary Cecily Burkett said while she certainly encountered many locals at the market, she also saw plenty of "grey nomads coming through, as well as people from Bundaberg and Gin Gin”.

Mrs Burkett was stall co-ordinator for about five years for BAM and reflected on how the markets had progressed in that time.

"We've certainly got more local stallholders involved and they are selling everything from candles to clothing to jewellery,” Mrs Burkett said.

"In the beginning, the majority of the stalls were out-of-town people from Bundaberg, Gin Gin, Rocky ... whereas now we have mostly locals.

"A lot are just operating from the markets. (BAM) absolutely helps start-ups - if they get their name out there at BAM, they'll get a better start.”

Mrs Burkett said she was happy she could guarantee people that what they purchased at the markets were individual creations rather than mass-produced items and the money would be going back to the community.

"One of the things we stipulate is that the products are either home made or home grown,” Mrs Burkett said.

"It would be very easy to flood the market with overseas junk.”