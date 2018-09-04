New stage at Tannum Sands could be the key to tourism boost

CENTREPIECE: The new stage is designed to lure in more tourism to Tannum Sands.

TANNUM Sands will take centre stage and lure in more tourists with a new sandstone stage on Millenium Esplanade nearing completion.

Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community Association Inc. is funding the structure, which will be used at the popular beach market days, BAM and other community events.

While the finishing touches are still being added, the stage is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

CENTREPIECE: Putting on a show for everyone. Declan Cooley

BTABC vice president Maxine Brush said the stage will bring more opportunity for bigger entertainment and greater tourism.

"It gives us the opportunity to attract well-known musicians and bigger and better entertainment,” Ms Brushe said.

"We already have fantastic talent here who put on a great show but we just needed a permanent stage for them.

" It will be very popular for the beach markets but it's also for the community to use.”

Ms Brushe said the stage is also a good opportunity for couples to be wed.

"It's purposefully designed with sandstone and timber to reflect Tannum Sands and to host weddings and local performances.”

Ms Brushe said the stage was funded by BTABC and $20,000 had been donated from Boyne Smelter Limited.

"It definitely will make a difference to the community and for tourism,” she said.

"We are already getting travellers from Yeppoon, Bundaberg and Biloela.”