New spin on an old design improves safety

The gangway is part of daily shipping operations, to help crews disembark and embark from a ship.

A GLADSTONE Ports Corporation gangway design is expected to be implemented across Australia, improving the safety and wharf operations of ports everywhere.

The marine equipment which spans 15-metres, is part of daily shipping operations, to help crews disembark and embark.

GPC’s improved version was successfully commissioned earlier this month, after a six-week trial period.

Operations Excellence coach Barry Sheppard said his team engaged a local engineering firm, Mick Mannion Fabrications, to bring the idea to life.

“We’ve been using it for two weeks now and the feedback has been positive, it’s safe and up to Australian standards,” Mr Sheppard said.

Two extra wheels have been added onto the original two-wheel design allowing the equipment to pivot for the first time.

Mr Sheppard said the simple wheel adjustment had significantly increased safety.

“It’s minimised labour-intensive pushing and pulling,” he said.

“Unlike the current gangways, the addition of the pivot trolley allows the gangway to move freely in line with both tidal conditions and any vessel movement along berth, reducing potential damage to the overall structure and saving time and money on repairs.”

Mr Sheppard said the ease of manual handling signicantly lowered the risk of potential injuries to crew members.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said GPC aimed for best possible practice in health and safety.

“Our employees are our greatest asset and they are continuously working with us to improve every facet of our operations,” he said.

Four more modified gangways are now being constructed.

The team hopes their idea will be implemented at ports across Australia.