School zone sign. PIC: Ingham Policing Unit
New speed signs for two Gladstone region schools

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Jun 2020 2:42 PM
AMBROSE State School and Tannum Sands State School will gain new flashing school signs, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has announced.

The Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister said the two new flashing school zones will be installed in the 2020-21 financial year.

“Children can behave unpredictably on and around roads,” Mr Butcher said.

“School zones play an important role in promoting safety and actively reminding drivers of the change in speed limits and to slow down in case they need to react quickly.”

Tannum Sands State School and Ambrose State School are the two Gladstone schools to benefit from this program. These are just two of a 100 schools across the state to receive solar-powered signs in 2020-21.

There have been 13 additional flashing school zone signs installed across the electorate over the past five years.

Mr Butcher said plans were being finalised for this next round of flashing school zone signs.

“Significant planning goes into ensuring the signs are delivered to where they’ll be most effective, benefiting school communities,” he said.

“The Department of Transport and Main Roads undertakes a detailed risk analysis to determine the school zones to receive the flashing signs.

“The process includes consideration of local issues and problem areas raised by schools and communities.”

Priority is given to school zones with a high level of vehicle and pedestrian traffic, higher speed limits, or visibility problems and crash history.

For more information on flashing school zone signs visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au/safety/school-road-safety.

