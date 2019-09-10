New space opens for NGOs

FOR RENT: Gladstone Area Water Board's will be leasing out an office space to an NGO.

A tough economic climate has forced the Gladstone Area Water Board to seek a new tenant for its empty office on the main street.

The downstairs space was formerly occupied by Telstra but after sitting empty for a year the water board has opted to seek a not-for-profit tenant to fill the space at a reduced rate.

The large office is positioned on the corner of Goondoon Street and Clive Dahl Place (136 Goondoon Street).

“Gladstone Area Water Board (GAWB) is inviting Expressions of Interest from organisations working within the Not-for-Profit sector requiring physical office space in Gladstone,” an advertisement in The Observer advertisement states.

The tendering process is open until September 27 after which applications will be assessed.

To register interest email contracts@gawb.qld.gov.au for an EOI package.