Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GAME CHANGER: The latest skincare treatment and technology is being offered in Biloela by mother and daughter team Kathleen Burke and Kiriana Klease.
GAME CHANGER: The latest skincare treatment and technology is being offered in Biloela by mother and daughter team Kathleen Burke and Kiriana Klease.
News

New skincare treatment for CQ clients

Aaron Goodwin
9th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE latest skincare technology has landed in Biloela giving locals access to perhaps some of the best treatment in the field.

Kathleen Burke and her daughter Kiriana Klease from Skin Solutions Biloela have started providing Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatment to their clients by using industry leading technology.

Thanks to training from one of the leading IPL consultants in the country, Donna Keogh from SkinFitPro, Mrs Burke said that her and her daughter now provided extensive skin care and rejuvenation treatment that residents used to travel for.

“There’s nothing like it in town. A lot of people go to Rockhampton and Gladstone to get laser hair removal and IPL treatment,” Mrs Burke said.

“This is the latest top of the range portable IPL device.

“If it’s one other thing you can have in town that people don’t have to travel for, it’s a good thing.”

Mrs Burke said there were a range of treatments on offer through her IPL system.

“With our IPL device we can use the sure hair removal mode where instead of a single shot on a back or large area you can glide across the whole area, fast and painless,” Mrs Burke said.

Mrs Klease said they had treated about 25 clients in Biloela since beginning IPL treatments which were virtually pain free.

“Because our IPL treatment now shoots three pulses at a time instead of one in laser treatment, that’s moving along the skin shooting and it’s getting the right amount of heat into the skin to kill the root of the hair,” Mrs Klease said.

“But you’re not feeling that flick feeling you get with laser treatment.

“I’m in the process of treating a round scarring mark on a leg from a skin condition and the first treatment with IPL was amazing.

Within 10 minutes, the severity of the colouring had gone down by 50 per cent.”

You can book an appointment at Skin Solutions Biloela at 0427 882 591.

Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stories you need to read

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stories you need to read

        News Residents were kept busy with a variety of activities this weekend and our reporters were in amongst the action.

        ‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

        premium_icon ‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

        Community “It was just like being a celebrity – I was waving to everyone.”

        IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Fire danger to remain ‘very high’ until tomorrow

        premium_icon Fire danger to remain ‘very high’ until tomorrow

        News RESIDENTS are urged to remain alert this week as bushfires burn in the region.