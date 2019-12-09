New skincare treatment for CQ clients

GAME CHANGER: The latest skincare treatment and technology is being offered in Biloela by mother and daughter team Kathleen Burke and Kiriana Klease.

THE latest skincare technology has landed in Biloela giving locals access to perhaps some of the best treatment in the field.

Kathleen Burke and her daughter Kiriana Klease from Skin Solutions Biloela have started providing Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatment to their clients by using industry leading technology.

Thanks to training from one of the leading IPL consultants in the country, Donna Keogh from SkinFitPro, Mrs Burke said that her and her daughter now provided extensive skin care and rejuvenation treatment that residents used to travel for.

“There’s nothing like it in town. A lot of people go to Rockhampton and Gladstone to get laser hair removal and IPL treatment,” Mrs Burke said.

“This is the latest top of the range portable IPL device.

“If it’s one other thing you can have in town that people don’t have to travel for, it’s a good thing.”

Mrs Burke said there were a range of treatments on offer through her IPL system.

“With our IPL device we can use the sure hair removal mode where instead of a single shot on a back or large area you can glide across the whole area, fast and painless,” Mrs Burke said.

Mrs Klease said they had treated about 25 clients in Biloela since beginning IPL treatments which were virtually pain free.

“Because our IPL treatment now shoots three pulses at a time instead of one in laser treatment, that’s moving along the skin shooting and it’s getting the right amount of heat into the skin to kill the root of the hair,” Mrs Klease said.

“But you’re not feeling that flick feeling you get with laser treatment.

“I’m in the process of treating a round scarring mark on a leg from a skin condition and the first treatment with IPL was amazing.

Within 10 minutes, the severity of the colouring had gone down by 50 per cent.”

You can book an appointment at Skin Solutions Biloela at 0427 882 591.