New skills as artists take advantage of grants

Country music artist Brittany-Elise is a recipient of an RADF grant

GLADSTONE region artists are set to develop new skills as they receive a share of almost $58,000 in Regional Arts Development Fund grants.

Songwriting workshops and cinematography workshops are among 10 arts and cultural initiatives to financially benefit during the latest round of the Gladstone Regional Council RADF.

Councillor and RADF chair Glenn Churchill said the council accepted recommendations of its RADF committee to allocate almost $58,000 for Round One 2019-20.

“This funding round will financially assist with the delivery of various art forms including design, visual arts, new media and music,” Cr Churchill said.

“These exciting and innovative projects, undertaken within our region, will provide professional development opportunities for our local artists, as well as access to enriching activities for the wider community.”

Local art and cultural groups and individuals can apply for funding for specific projects and submissions are assessed through locally determined policy by a committee of dedicated arts and community representatives.

Successful Round One 2019-20 recipients include:

Ping Carlyon, Our Shining Stars: Develop new-media exhibition content

Margaret Worthington, Coral Cay: Develop multimedia installation

Shelley Pisani, CQ Shopfront – Gladstone: Artisan in residence program at Crow Street

Creative

Brittany-Elise Johansen, DAG Retreat: Attend songwriting workshop and provide local

opportunity

Boyne Valley Community Discovery Centre, Ubobo Soldier Settlement Street Art: Public

art design

Capricorn Film Festival, Recording Gladstone’s Landscapes: Cinematography workshop

Ira Seindenstein, Clown Workshops: Workshops in clowning and acting, regional remote

Rotary Club of Gladstone Midday, Lighting the Silos: Art projection planning and consultation

Melissa Peacock, From the Ground Up: Making paper from locally sourced organic matter

Jennifer Ryan, STUDIO AGNES: Develop virtual reality gallery.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the Queensland Government was proud to continue its RADF partnership with local governments with an investment of $2.08 million, through Arts Queensland, for the 2019-20 fund.

“This investment will support the delivery of hundreds of arts experiences and professional

development opportunities across the state,” Ms Enoch said.

“Projects funded through RADF provide pathways for learning, contribute to the creation of jobs, foster creativity and boost cultural tourism.”

A virtual funding celebration, hosted by The Ideas Distillery, will bring together recipients, committee and community online at 5.30pm on May 29.

For more information about the celebration or RADF program, visit gragm.qld.gov.au.