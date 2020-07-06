New signs to improve safety at CQ schools

NEW flashing speed signs will be installed at Emerald and Dysart schools to improve road safety and help protect students, teachers, parents and visitors.

Emerald North State School (Campbell St), Dysart State School (Garnham Dve) and Thangool State School (Aerodrome Rd) are three of 103 schools across Queensland to have the new signs installed as part of the 2020/21 round of the State Government's Flashing School Zone Sign Program.

“From drivers to parents, carers and students, road safety in and around school zones is everybody’s business,” Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said.

“Flashing signs play an important role in reminding drivers of the change in speed limits and to slow down in case they need to react quickly.

“It’s part of the State Government’s almost $1 billion commitment for road safety across Queensland, and is an important reminder for all Queenslanders to put safety front of mind whenever they get behind the wheel.”

Mr Bailey said not only do the zones help save lives, they also support jobs as Queensland unites and recovers from COVID-19.

“The global economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, but Queensland’s strong health response to-date means our state can kickstart the economy quickly, and get on with the job of rolling out a $23b pipeline of road and transport upgrades,” he said.

The signs will be installed throughout the 2020/2021 financial year.

Mr Bailey said the Transport and Main Roads Department undertakes a detailed risk analysis to determine which areas at which schools receive flashing signs.

“This ensure the signs are delivered to where they’ll be most effective, benefiting school communities,” he said.

“We all have an interest in making sure the class of 2020 and future years are remembered for all the right reasons.”

For more information on the school road safety in Queensland visit the website.