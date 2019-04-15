NEW SERVO: Delay pushes back opening date

SLIGHT DELAY: The opening of the new Shell service station on the Dawson Hwy has been delayed.

FURTHER delays have hampered the opening of the new Shell service station in West Gladstone.

In January, landlord Pitman Properties told The Observer the facility would be open by March.

However, as of yesterday, the premises still remain fenced off.

Owner Paul Pitman said his company had finished the work on their end.

"We got all the access to the site finished last month,” Mr Pitman said.

"Now we're waiting for Beech Constructions to finish the fuel.”

In addition, the Department of Main Roads completed necessary roadworks last month.

Focus has now shifted to installing the fuel pumps, the bowsers and cleaning of the tanks.

Mr Pitman is also waiting for Viva Energy, who operates the Shell brand in Australia, on a decision about operations.

"Viva have not decided as yet on the operator (of the facility) - who is going to operate the shop and collect the fuel,” he said.

It is not yet known if Coles or a third party will be responsible for operating the service station.

"The service station will not be operating for at least six weeks,” he said.

Mr Pitman is still looking for expressions of interests from companies who want to operate the adjacent food outlet.

Viva Energy was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.