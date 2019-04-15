Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SLIGHT DELAY: The opening of the new Shell service station on the Dawson Hwy has been delayed.
SLIGHT DELAY: The opening of the new Shell service station on the Dawson Hwy has been delayed. Mark Zita GLA150419SHELL
Business

NEW SERVO: Delay pushes back opening date

Mark Zita
by
15th Apr 2019 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FURTHER delays have hampered the opening of the new Shell service station in West Gladstone.

In January, landlord Pitman Properties told The Observer the facility would be open by March.

However, as of yesterday, the premises still remain fenced off.

Owner Paul Pitman said his company had finished the work on their end.

"We got all the access to the site finished last month,” Mr Pitman said.

"Now we're waiting for Beech Constructions to finish the fuel.”

In addition, the Department of Main Roads completed necessary roadworks last month.

Focus has now shifted to installing the fuel pumps, the bowsers and cleaning of the tanks.

Mr Pitman is also waiting for Viva Energy, who operates the Shell brand in Australia, on a decision about operations.

"Viva have not decided as yet on the operator (of the facility) - who is going to operate the shop and collect the fuel,” he said.

It is not yet known if Coles or a third party will be responsible for operating the service station.

"The service station will not be operating for at least six weeks,” he said.

Mr Pitman is still looking for expressions of interests from companies who want to operate the adjacent food outlet.

Viva Energy was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.

gladstone region new business shell west gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Let's do it': A new brew at Boyne Plaza

    premium_icon 'Let's do it': A new brew at Boyne Plaza

    Business 'We'll offer an atmosphere that you can come down, relax and have a chat'

    Country music campout attracts huge crowd for 8th year

    premium_icon Country music campout attracts huge crowd for 8th year

    Community Huge turnout for country music campout.

    'Real benefits': The training qualification filling a gap

    premium_icon 'Real benefits': The training qualification filling a gap

    Business Find out how you can take advantage of this course

    Business breakfasts begin with marketing forum

    premium_icon Business breakfasts begin with marketing forum

    News The 90-minute session will focus on tips and advice for businesses