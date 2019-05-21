Menu
APPROVED: The proposed site of the Kirkwood Rd Service station
New servo coming to Kirkwood

liana walker
by
21st May 2019 5:45 PM
A SERVICE station in Kirkwood was unanimously approved during a Gladstone Regional Council meeting today.

The service station will form part of the approved neighbourhood centre development The Summit in the north-west of the site which acts as the major activity hub for the master plan area.

The service station may include a shop, food and drink outlet, maintenance and repair servicing and washing of vehicles, the hire of trailers and supply of compressed air.

It will be the fifth service station within a 10 minute drive. Access to the service station will be through a new road linking the Kirkwood Road roundabout to the Summit Estate area.

Initial earth works have been undertaken on the site as part of the overall development.

The proposed site of the Kirkwood Rd Service station
Councillor Kahn Goodluck questioned the facility'sopening hours and raised concerns of the noise in the future residential area.

"Are we able to condition that they need that noise test regardless because they're close to residential areas?” he asked the council.

A council planning officer confirmed the site would have to comply with the 2008 environmental protection noise policy.

The service station forms part of the $15 million shopping centre which was expanded to meet the needs of the growing Kirkwood population.

The proposed site of the Kirkwood Rd Service station
It's estimated Kirkwood's population would grow from 5745 in 2016 to 7229 in 2021 and 8838 in 2026 which would increase the traffic on the road by 35 per cent in the same period.

All councillors voted in favour of the new development, with the exception of Councillor Hansen who was absent from the vote due to conflict of interest.

Developer Capita Group Director Brian Boyd said he was pleased with the approval.

"We feel the residents will gain benefits from the added competition in the Kirkwood area,” Mr Boyd said.

He said timing of the development was now hinged on amendments to Council's Infrastructure Charges Economic Development Incentive Scheme which offers a discount of 50 per cent on infrastructure charges for commercial developments within a designated Priority Infrastructure Areas (PIA).

"Although The Summit has an approved shopping centre, service station... it is outside of the PIA,” he said.

"Council does have the discretion to allow this reduction in the infrastructure charges.

"We are hopeful Council will seriously consider that The Summit be included under it's discretionary policy in the near future.”

