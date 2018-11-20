New service to tackle rising issue of elder abuse

THE Elder Abuse Prevention and Support Service launched yesterday will grant vulnerable elderly residents access to information, counselling, legal advice and individual case plans.

The service is provided by Relationships Australia Queensland in partnership with legal service provider TASC National.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it would run locally through the Relationships Australia Gladstone office, which would accept walk-ins and could arrange visits to residential aged care facilities, retirement living and hospitals.

"Even in our nursing homes we're seeing reports coming through of elderly abuse,” MrButcher said.

"It might only be a conversation they need ... then there's other ways Relationships Australia can certainly get involved, particularly when it comes to serious abuse.

"Abuse of our elderly is ever increasing each and every year, we need to stop it.”

Relationships Australia Queensland general manager of client services Natasha Rae said elder abuse was anything that caused harm to an older person and occurred in a relationship of trust, such as within families or a power of attorney agreement.

TASC National chief executive Philippa Whitman said abuse could be financial, psychological and emotional.

"(Often) the person being abused is at threat, if they say something the situation could get worse because it's being caused by a person they know,” MsWhitman said.

"To have that information, to be able to get a quick referral ... and then to be able to involve other forms of support ... enables us to take steps more quickly and deal with issues before they escalate.”

The service is available to residents over age 60, or 50 if identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, who are experiencing or are at risk of abuse.

Relationships Australia Gladstone can be contacted on 1300364277.