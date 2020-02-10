New service to help people with autism

STEPS Autism Treehouse will expand their services into regional Queensland, delivering workshops and support to Gladstone later this year.

The seminars are an initiative of STEPS, an organisation that provides resources, education and social events to families, children and young people living with autism.

Autism specialist Professor Tony Attwood is locked in as the keynote speaker for the 2020 regional autism seminars. He will be in Gladstone on October 16.

Anne Nioa was recently announced as the charity manager of STEPS and has a personal connection to the group.

“My daughter Ariana, who has Down syndrome has been attending the STEPS Pathways College in Caloundra since 2017 and graduated last year,” Ms Nioa said.