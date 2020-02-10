Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STEPS Autism Treehouse will expand their services into regional Queensland, delivering workshops and support to Gladstone later this year.
STEPS Autism Treehouse will expand their services into regional Queensland, delivering workshops and support to Gladstone later this year.
News

New service to help people with autism

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STEPS Autism Treehouse will expand their services into regional Queensland, delivering workshops and support to Gladstone later this year.

The seminars are an initiative of STEPS, an organisation that provides resources, education and social events to families, children and young people living with autism.

Autism specialist Professor Tony Attwood is locked in as the keynote speaker for the 2020 regional autism seminars. He will be in Gladstone on October 16.

Anne Nioa was recently announced as the charity manager of STEPS and has a personal connection to the group.

“My daughter Ariana, who has Down syndrome has been attending the STEPS Pathways College in Caloundra since 2017 and graduated last year,” Ms Nioa said.

autismtreehouse gladstone road steps
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GPC celebrates vessel milestone

        premium_icon GPC celebrates vessel milestone

        News IT HAS taken just one year for Gladstone Ports Corporation’s newest pilot vessel to travel the equivalent of three trips around the world.

        PHOTOS: Sunday fun at East Shores

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Sunday fun at East Shores

        News MANY families braved the stormy weather at East Shores yesterday.

        Coal ship under coronavirus cloud departs Gladstone

        premium_icon Coal ship under coronavirus cloud departs Gladstone

        News An international coal ship forced to remain at anchor off Gladstone when a crew...

        ‘Early warning signal’: What aluminium tells us about energy

        premium_icon ‘Early warning signal’: What aluminium tells us about energy

        News ENERGY prices and global market conditions challenge industry.