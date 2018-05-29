New school spurs on investigation into intersection upgrade

THE multi-million dollar high school development at Calliope could spur an intersection upgrade for the main road to the rural township.

After requests from the public and parents of children who would attend the school, Department of Transport and Main Roads is investigating the potential for traffic lights at the intersection of the Dawson Hwy and Drynan St.

The details of the potential upgrade were published in the project's Environmental Assessment Report, which was made available this week for residents to have their say on.

Long-time lobbyist for Calliope's high school, Lynda Ninness said the intersection was an issue of contention during recent consultation meetings.

"Several parents and residents who live in that estate brought up the issue during the meeting," she said.

Site plans for the proposed Calliope High School. Tegan Annett

The report also gave insights into what the high school will look like and the benefits it will bring to Calliope and the Gladstone region.

The proposed $65 million high school is expected to open in January 2020 with 180 - 220 years 7 and 8 students.

It is expected to grow with about 120 students per year to a peak of between 700 - 800 students and 35 - 40 full time staff by 2025.

The school is likely to have a catchment area to the south of Calliope, along Gladstone Monto Rd, towards Boynedale.

Meanwhile the Department of Education is in negotiations with nearby land owners to explore opportunities for future expansion of the school, and for sewerage infrastructure.

Residents can have their say on the proposal between now and June 15 by emailing infrastructuredesignation@dsdmip.qld.gov.au.

For more information phone 1300967433.