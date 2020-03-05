Menu
Member for Gladstone Glenn butcher and Tannum Sands principal John Aide Tannum Sands Primary school have received a $589,000 grant to install a new bus set down area.
Education

New school bus area to stop bottleneck

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
THE sounds of buses honking and a bottleneck of cars down Waratah Crescent will likely be a thing of the past thanks to a $589,000 grant for Tannum Sands State Primary school to build a new bus area.

Yesterday, member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announced the project that would improve pedestrian crossings and install a bus set-down area with a shelter for the students to help mitigate illegal parking.

“The safety around families and kids particularly in these primary school areas is critical,” Mr Butcher said.

“What we see of an afternoon in an urban area a bottleneck of cars, kids, parents, teachers trying to manoeuvre kids around.

“Certainly this project will help streamline that and make it more safe and more efficient.”

The new set-down area will be built at the front of the school near the current bus stop.

Mr Butcher said some funds were allocated in this year’s budget to commence design work with the construction expected to be finished before the school term started in 2021.

Principal John Adie said the project had been advocated for since before 2017 by previous principal Leanne Ibell.

“We’re very pleased now that we’ll have buses able to come in away from the road,” Mr Adie said.

“By bringing the stop, drop and go back up this way we’re getting rid of the bottleneck.

“We’ll have buses leaving safely.”

He said construction should not impact the existing­ stop, drop and go zone.

The announcement comes after the school recently had issues with children being left in cars.

“Our local police have provided some information,” Mr Adie said.

“Unfortunately it seems that some people might be parking even around the corner or maybe an adjacent street and leaving their kids in the car and coming up to pick up kids.”

The new funding is from round two of the $20 million State Government’s three-year School Transport Infrastructure Program.

Mr Butcher said nearby Tannum Sands State High school had also been advocating to fix their parking issues.

