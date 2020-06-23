Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
L to R: Jessie Singh (Bachelor of Paramedic Science), Georgia Mossman (Bachelor of Nursing), Ella Humberstone (Bachelor of Nursing), Lilly Vacher (Bachelor of Accounting and Business), Meg Ryder (Bachelor of Paramedic Science), Kleo Brilliant (Bachelor of Paramedic Science), Alisha Paulsen (Bachelor of Nursing), Lara Downey (Bachelor of Social Work), Alex Daboul (Bachelor of Nursing).
L to R: Jessie Singh (Bachelor of Paramedic Science), Georgia Mossman (Bachelor of Nursing), Ella Humberstone (Bachelor of Nursing), Lilly Vacher (Bachelor of Accounting and Business), Meg Ryder (Bachelor of Paramedic Science), Kleo Brilliant (Bachelor of Paramedic Science), Alisha Paulsen (Bachelor of Nursing), Lara Downey (Bachelor of Social Work), Alex Daboul (Bachelor of Nursing).
News

New scheme helps relieve students’ stress

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Jun 2020 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DURING a time of considerable disruption, nine Year 12 students have one less thing to worry about after receiving early acceptance to university.

Tannum Sands State High School students Jessie Singh, Georgia Mossman, Ella Humberstone, Alisha Paulsen, Lilly Vacher, Meg Ryder, Kleo Brilliant, Lara Downey and Alex Daboul were all accepted into Central Queensland University through the Principal’s Recommendation Scheme.

Back: Alex Daboul, Ms Kim Murray, Georgia, Front: Alisha Paulsen, Meg Ryder and Ella Humberstone.
Back: Alex Daboul, Ms Kim Murray, Georgia, Front: Alisha Paulsen, Meg Ryder and Ella Humberstone.

The scheme allows an alternative pathway to some bachelor degrees at CQU based on the support of Tannum Sands State High School principal Mrs Blessington, rather than an ATAR.

Ella said the scheme helped relieve the stress she and her peers have felt due to COVID-19.

“It took a bit of stress off us knowing we’re definitely accepted into our course even if we get a bad ATAR at the end of the year,” she said.

Year 12 head teacher Kim Murray was a huge influence in encouraging the students to apply.

Ms Murray said the students received the news within one week of applying.

covid-19gladstone principals recommedation scheme tannum sands state high school
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 27 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 27 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 23.

        ‘Outrageous': Council vacancy rule change slammed

        premium_icon ‘Outrageous': Council vacancy rule change slammed

        News BEFORE last week, the path for the runner-up in the Gladstone mayoral race to...

        FLASHBACK: Gladstone’s sports superstars

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Gladstone’s sports superstars

        News We take a look back at some of the town’s sporting achievements over the last few...

        Positive charge: High purity alumina project gains momentum

        premium_icon Positive charge: High purity alumina project gains momentum

        News Alpha HPA is exploring markets in the lithium ion battery and LED lighting...