New scheme helps relieve students’ stress

L to R: Jessie Singh (Bachelor of Paramedic Science), Georgia Mossman (Bachelor of Nursing), Ella Humberstone (Bachelor of Nursing), Lilly Vacher (Bachelor of Accounting and Business), Meg Ryder (Bachelor of Paramedic Science), Kleo Brilliant (Bachelor of Paramedic Science), Alisha Paulsen (Bachelor of Nursing), Lara Downey (Bachelor of Social Work), Alex Daboul (Bachelor of Nursing).

DURING a time of considerable disruption, nine Year 12 students have one less thing to worry about after receiving early acceptance to university.

Tannum Sands State High School students Jessie Singh, Georgia Mossman, Ella Humberstone, Alisha Paulsen, Lilly Vacher, Meg Ryder, Kleo Brilliant, Lara Downey and Alex Daboul were all accepted into Central Queensland University through the Principal’s Recommendation Scheme.

Back: Alex Daboul, Ms Kim Murray, Georgia, Front: Alisha Paulsen, Meg Ryder and Ella Humberstone.

The scheme allows an alternative pathway to some bachelor degrees at CQU based on the support of Tannum Sands State High School principal Mrs Blessington, rather than an ATAR.

Ella said the scheme helped relieve the stress she and her peers have felt due to COVID-19.

“It took a bit of stress off us knowing we’re definitely accepted into our course even if we get a bad ATAR at the end of the year,” she said.

Year 12 head teacher Kim Murray was a huge influence in encouraging the students to apply.

Ms Murray said the students received the news within one week of applying.