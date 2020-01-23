Menu
Miranda Cue returns at the Port Curtis Sailing Club's Junior Start Sailing Course January 21, 2020. Picture: Sam Reynolds
Sport

New sailors learn the basics

Sam Reynolds
23rd Jan 2020 1:00 PM
SAILING: Young sailors have taken to the water this week to learn the ins and outs of sailing with Port Curtis Sailing Club’s Discovery Sailing Centre.

Principal Sue Doyle said the junior program would leave young sailors with the ability to sail a dinghy by themselves and learn basic terminology.

“They could watch the Sydney to Hobart and understand a little bit about what the skippers are shouting at their crews about and why,” Doyle said.

Talitha Cue at the Port Curtis Sailing Club's Junior Start Sailing Course January 21, 2020
The four-day course covers topics like rigging, knots and tacking.

“We do capsize drills so if their boat does tip up and they fall in, they don’t freak out, they just hop back in and sail off,” Doyle said.

Georgia Mossman helps Blake Francis at the Port Curtis Sailing Club's Junior Start Sailing Course January 21, 2020
She said the club’s youth sailors were encouraged to hop in the boats and help.

“We do theory with pictures and diagrams but there’s nothing better than being in the boat with someone who knows what they’re doing,” she said.

“It takes the fear away and is more fun so it helps develop skills faster.”

The club aims to run two programs for children this year. For more about the courses, visit gyc.com.au.

