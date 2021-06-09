Victorian police are arguing they should be prioritised in the vaccine rollout, claiming the health department has been “slow to move”.

Police association state secretary Wayne Gatt said the infrastructure of Victoria’s centralised police workforce meant officers were working across high-risk areas without having had the jab.

“The problem is our members now are in such high rotation in these jobs that we really need to get all of our members vaccinated,” Mr Gatt told 3AW radio on Wednesday.

“It’s a risk when you’ve got centralised workers that aren’t vaccinated working in high-risk areas.

“Out there today in regional Victoria we’ve got Melbourne-based police workers patrolling those areas – of course they should be vaccinated.”

Mr Gatt said some police members spent “hours on end in hospitals” which were effectively closed for elective surgery as a result of the Covid risk.

“We’ve got police officers who can’t be vaccinated sitting in there with mental health patients for four to six hours,” he told the radio station.

“We’ve got to unblock this and we’ve got to unblock it quickly, because how would you be if a police officer became an index case going into the Flemington flats again?

“That would be a disaster and that’s the sort of thing that could put us into another lockdown.”

Victorian Police secretary Wayne Gatt wants officers vaccinated as a priority. Picture: David Crosling

Mr Gatt said he had sympathy for police in their bid to “fast track” members to get the jab.

However, he said the force was being “frustrated” by the health department.

“They’ve been slow to move on this. It is frustrating. I know they’re busy and I’m sympathetic to them,” he said.

“But not being responsive to these issues can sometimes be the seed for some really big impact issues for Victorians – let’s make sure it’s not one of these ones.”

Comment is being sought from the Victorian government.

Originally published as New risk for Victorian outbreak