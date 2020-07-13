New rideshare company coming to Gladstone

GLADSTONE and Tannum Sands will have a new rideshare company to join rival company Uber next month.

DiDi Australia will launch its rideshare service on August 10 as part of its 20-cities expansion plan, making its service available to more regional areas.

New DiDi riders in Gladstone will receive 20 per cent off all rides for the first two weeks if they sign up before the company’s launch on August 10, while those who sign up after will receive 20 per cent off three rides.

While Gladstone DiDi drivers will receive sign-up offers for the first four weeks of the launch including a zero per cent service fee if signing up before September 6.

DiDi Australia general manager Lyn Ma said it was a significant milestone for DiDi Australia since their launch in 2018.

“Launching in Gladstone and Tannum Sands will now both bring affordable rideshare to more Queenslanders and provide greater earning opportunities for local rideshare drivers,” she said.

The company’s expansion to Gladstone will be simultaneous with launches in Rockhampton, Mackay and Townsville.

The company claims it’s fairs were up to 10 per cent cheaper than other rideshare offering in Australia.

DiDi Australia currently has about 75,000 active drivers and over 1.5 million active riders on it platform.