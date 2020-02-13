Menu
Ola are launching in Gladstone in coming weeks to take on the giant Uber and taxi companies. Photo – Naomi Jellicoe
New rideshare company coming to Gladstone

liana walker
13th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
NEW rideshare company will launch in Gladstone in coming weeks but cab drivers aren’t worried.

Global company Ola will be coming to Gladstone as part of a launch in 18 regional areas.

This comes just over a year after Uber arrived in Gladstone.

Ola Australia and New Zealand managing director Simon Smith said offering services in the Gladstone region would bring more competition to rideshare users and drivers.

“Since launching in this country two years ago, millions of Australians have benefited from riding with Ola and it’s time we gave the same choice to people in Gladstone,” he said.

“We also want to offer drivers in the area the opportunity to make more money on their own schedule — whether it’s driving on the weekend, during morning and evening commutes, or just in their spare time.”

Gladstone Blue and White Taxis chairman Allan Rowe said he wasn’t worried about the new competition.

“The big thing is that we run a 24-hour service, we don’t run a three or four-hour service through the day like Uber have tended to do,” Mr Rowe said.

He said if the drivers operate legally he had “no problem whatsoever” with Ola being in the area.

“We only have to offer a better service.”

Gladstone Observer

