New restoration project under way after East school fire

WORK BEGINS: Inside the restoration of the National School Building at Warwick East.

WORK BEGINS: Inside the restoration of the National School Building at Warwick East.

WARWICK East students have been given new hints on when they can expect to use exciting new classroom facilities.

Almost two years into reconstruction of the school's administration block, Education Queensland has confirmed the full scope of the project won't be finished until the second half of 2021.

Works on the $6.7 million two-storey learning centre started last year after the heritage-listed building was destroyed by fire in July 2019.

"The new facilities, which are forecast for completion in Term 2, 2021, will include classrooms, an administration block, staffrooms, computer labs, amenities and an undercover area," the spokesman said.

"As the building was on a heritage site, special consideration had been made to ensure the new facility fits into the existing environment."

Construction on the National School building, the oldest Queensland school building in use, also started over the school break.

"Work has commenced to rectify the structural integrity of the existing National School Building at a cost of $1.76 million, which is expected to be finished by Term 3, 2021," the spokesman said.

A first look at what the completed learning centre at Warwick East State School is expected to look like.

Principal Marina Clarke had previously said the school was on the mend after an "emotional" time for the community.

"The fact that we are now a step closer to the construction of our new building is a huge boost to morale for the whole community, and a new start after what have been challenging times," she said.