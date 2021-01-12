Menu
The staff at new Filipino restaurant Bahay Kubo, which is set to open its doors to the public on the Australia Day weekend.
News

New restaurant to offer authentic Filipino cuisine

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
12th Jan 2021 9:27 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
A new restaurant and bar in Gladstone’s CBD will offer Asian cuisine and late-night karaoke daily, for those willing to test their vocal cords.

Rio Ramos, of Ramos and Co Lawyers on Auckland St, said she saw a gap in the market for a Filipino restaurant and leapt at her opportunity.

Bahay Kubo Resto Bar will open in the City Plaza, Goondoon St, on Australia Day weekend, with live entertainment and menu specials on offer for all.

“The name of the restaurant means nipa hut, which are native to South-East Asian countries like the Philippines,” Ms Ramos said.

Ms Ramos said she drew inspiration for the name and cuisine served at her restaurant from her Filipino heritage.

Bahay Kubo owner Rio Ramos said the restaurant and staff’s aim was to bring authentic Filipino cuisine to the Port City. PHOTO: Bahay Kubo staff members.
“We are selling authentic Filipino cuisine,” she said.
“My siblings and I grew up loving all of the food on our menu at home, just like our mother used to make it.”

Ms Ramos said she noticed a complete lack of Filipino restaurants in Central Queensland, with one in Rockhampton recently closing.

“We were hoping to introduce this palette to our local community,” she said.

“We are hoping to attract more visitors to the region because of this restaurant.”

Bahay Kubo owner Rio Ramos said she drew inspiration to open a Filipino restaurant in the city centre through her family-oriented upbring.
Bahay Kubo Resto Bar’s grand opening party will be held on Saturday, January 23, and Ms Ramos encouraged the local community to take part in the restaurant’s history.

“We have karaoke available daily also for those in the region who are karaoke tragics, that kicks off from 9pm on a nightly basis when we open,” she said.

In the future, Ms Ramos said the Filipino restaurant hoped to celebrate important national days on the Asian nation’s calendar, including their Independence Day in June.

Any questions or booking inquiries can be forwarded to the Facebook page of the restaurant HERE.

