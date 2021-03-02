New resort-style development proposed for beachside block

The 5.5ha parcel of beachfront land at Marcoola where The Shore mixed use development will sit. Pictured is project director Damon Falcongreen.

A beachside land parcel on the Sunshine Coast owned by the heads of two Brisbane-based companies has been earmarked for 68 resort-style apartments and retail development.

Project Urban on behalf of Rochedale Enterprises Pty Ltd and Turtle Sands Marcoola Pty Ltd, lodged plans with Sunshine Coast Council on February 24 for a mixed-use development comprising of 68 apartments, an indoor sport and recreation facility, and a shop and food and drink outlet.

The land parcel at lots 41 and 42 Green Turtle Place, is part of the 5.5ha mixed-use development The Shore Marcoola, which when fully completed would consist of residential, retail and anchored by a hotel development.

The Shore Marcoola's project manager Damon Falcongreen said the initial plan for lots 41 and 42 was to house an aged care facility, however he said there had been uncertainty in the sector over whether it would be approved.

Concept drawings of a 68 mixed use apartment and unit complex inside The Shore Marcoola.

Instead, the developers moved to seek a different outcome.

"The Federal Government didn't see the site as a high needs area for aged care, so we weren't able to secure a license," Mr Falcongreen said.

"So now it will be a combination of 68 units and townhouse beach homes, more targeted towards tourism.

"Compared to the residential homes which were in the first stage, this is more median to high density.

"It's exciting."

Mr Falcongreen said he anticipated that sales would settle in the final quarter of 2021 or early 2022, pending approval.

The development application comes after the successful sales of The Shore's first stage which had 33 beachfront blocks of land snapped up by December, 2020.

Falcon Projects director Damon Falcongreen at The Shore Marcoola site. Picture: File

Mr Falcongreen said the strong sales provided confidence ahead of the development application for the second stage.

"We are really pleased with the take up of stage one and the next stage provides the opportunity to provide more one, two and three bedroom residential apartments and units to the local market which is currently experiencing a shortfall in stock," he said.

"Stage two of The Shore Marcoola has been designed by local architectural firm Sprout Architects and we believe the initial design concepts fit in with the coastal landscape of Marcoola.

"This release will appeal to buyers who are eager to embrace a quality beachfront location, along with a maintenance free lifestyle and easy access to the ground floor retail space which will include a cafe or restaurant with resort style swimming pool and BBQ area."

The locality plan of the 55ha site along David Low Way, Marcoola, proposed for a mixed-use residential and hotel development.

ASIC documents reveal Rochedale Enterprises Pty Ltd is directed by Abdul Karim Sacur who is one of the directors of Bi Rite Electrical and Yahya Hasham, the CEO of Kids Early Learning Centre.

Other ASIC documents show Turtle Sands Pty Ltd is directed by Mr Sacur.

Mr Falcongreen said the $300 million expansion of the runway at Sunshine Coast Airport triggered the land purchase in 2015.

An article in the Sunshine Coast Daily at the time said the land purchase was between $7 million and $8 million.

"We bought the land a few years ago after we were made aware of the runway plans which enticed us to buy the land parcel," Mr Falcongreen said.

"Marcoola is a great beachside suburb and this site not crossing any roads and having direct access to the beach was a very rare opportunity for us."