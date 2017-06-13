New rescue service hangar months away from completion

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service will have faster response time when their new hangar opens in August.

FASTER response times is one of features of the new central Queensland hangar.

Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service (CHRS) is only months away from completing their new million dollar hangar.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service administration assistant Gabrielle Holmes said they're aim is to open the hangar in August.

"The cyclone put us off a little bit but we're still pretty much on track," she said.

The new state of the art hangar is based in Rockhampton and will mean a rapid response time for patients in need anywhere in the Gladstone region.

Ms Holmes said the rescue service aimed to reach those in need from call to take off in under ten minutes.

"It will be reduced by a few minutes, it may not seem like much but it's significant when the time comes," she said.

The diverse geographical locations throughout the region meant Gladstone was the highest rescue hot spot in the December quarter last year out of all the areas the rescue service covers.

"From coastal, you still have rural areas there as well, hospital pick ups ... Curtis Island ... lots of different areas that require vast medical assistance," Ms Holmes said.

With the goal to raise $1.2million, Ms Holmes said they had raised 75 percent of what they needed, with money still needed to complete the furnishings and office supplies of the hangar.

Fundraising since the start of 2017, Ms Holmes said the new hangar meant they would save about $50,000 a year because admin staff and the crew would all fit at the same location.

"It's much bigger ... the whole service will be able to work more efficiently," she said.

"We're saving money in lots of different areas and making the service better."