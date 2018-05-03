New requirement for domestic violence offenders on parole

Director of Gladstone's Women's Health Centre Dr Brigitte Geenen spoke about the soon to be introduced program at a domestic violence ceremony in Barney Point yesterday.

Director of Gladstone's Women's Health Centre Dr Brigitte Geenen spoke about the soon to be introduced program at a domestic violence ceremony in Barney Point yesterday. Mike Richards GLA020518DOMV

IT WILL be a Gladstone first: a men's behavioural change program targeting domestic and family violence offenders.

Dr Brigitte Geenen, director of Gladstone Women's Health Centre, speaking at the Friend Park ceremony yesterday, announced the program would begin next month.

"It's going to be initially all people referred from probation and parole, there's a huge back-log of people, who need to go through this program,” she said.

"This is the first (program and) it's more than due.”

The program will run for 16 weeks and participation will be a condition of the attendee's parole.

"We really hope to get men on board that do appreciate they have done things they shouldn't have done,” Dr Geenen said.

"We don't expect miracles in the beginning but we hope that during the course that they will see what they have done and appreciate that they should change.”

The Women's Health Centre received the funding from the state government and intend to run three programs in the first year.

Dr Geenen said as yet there were no hard statistics on the impact of similar programs on offenders but she said "there is a success measure”.

"Even if it's just a few (successes) - we have to focus on the things that do work.

"We all know the statistics in the Gladstone area.

"The stats don't lie ... (domestic and family violence) is still happening way to often.”

"It is not going to be a quick sprint, but it's the start of a marathon,” she said, adding one day she hoped we "can say we are winning”.