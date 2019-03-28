New rehab program attracts Government funding

TAKE ACTION: (from back left) Alcohol and other drugs clinical worker Ben Reynolds,Director of Community Mental Health Ivan Frkovic, Drug Awareness and Relief Foundation group executive officer Dennis Young, (front) DARF manager for quality and practice and Jody DRUG-ARM Executive officer Jody Wright. Photo Georja Ryan / Warwick Daily News

CENTRAL Queenslanders will be given access to a new program to assist recovering substance abusers with their detox.

The program will come in the form of extensions to existing services delivered by Healthy Options Australia Drug ARM, with a focus on ice addiction.

Ice has had a stranglehold on Rockhampton and surrounds for decades, and although progress had previously been made with the announcement of a $14.3 million State Government-funded detox facility planned for 2021, the closest operational in-patient facilities were in Brisbane to the south or Townsville to the north.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry described the gap as "appalling".

"We certainly need to act quickly. That's why we're not waiting to get something built, we found the option of a service that was already available here to start this up as quickly as possible," she said.

"Townsville and Brisbane are a long way away from Central Queensland.

"We are finding that a lot of people are tending to turn to ice because it's a cheap form of them getting their high," she said.

"They end up killing themselves, destroying their families and wrecking their whole life with this insidious drug."

Ms Landry said getting Health Minister Greg Hunt on side was a top priority of hers when he visited early this year for a health forum, and her persistence paid off.

"I was really passionate about getting the minister to get on board with this because I think it is something that is dreadful for this area in particular," she said.

The $520,000 given to HOA Drug ARM will allow the facilitators to carry out rolling 12 week programs involving individual consultations and group sessions.

CEO of HOA Drug ARM, Jody Wright, told The Morning Bulletin the pilot program would offer a proven and highly flexible approach for those looking to overcome their addictions.

"The 12-week treatment programs offered are highly flexible, our workers will meet people wherever they are comfortable, coffee shops, libraries, or their own home for example," she said.

"We are extremely confident in the success of this particular program, it has been built around evidence, and proven by time and results.

"The program won't only respond to those with addiction, it will also offer support to the families whose lives are also impacted by addiction."

Ms Wright said although the program did not offer in-patient support, assistance for those looking to kick their habit through detox was also available.