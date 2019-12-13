New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

New regulations are set to come into effect from January 6 and will place tighter controls on methane gas monitoring across the state’s underground coal mines.

MINE workers will be safer from potentially lethal methane gas levels as stronger health and safety reforms come into effect in less than one month.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the prevention and early detection of methane related risks were vital to protect workers in Queensland's nine operating underground coal mines.

"These reforms will put methane controls as yet another health and safety reform protecting our underground coal mine workers," Dr Lynham said.

The new regulations will also require additional methane monitors in underground coal mines.

Dr Lynham said the reforms had come after extensive consultation with key stakeholders including unions, the Queensland Resources Council, site senior executives and, most importantly, workers on the coal face.

"The resources regulator will continue to work with underground coal mines to ensure these new measures are implemented as soon as possible," he said.

"Our reforms have revolutionised the protection, detection and safety net for all current and former mine workers.

"We will remain vigilant in ensuring our reforms continue to have effect because all Queenslanders, especially our mine workers, deserve a safe workplace."

This reform is part of some of the most comprehensive health and safety reforms ever seen in the mining industry. These include:

•a $35 million commitment to deliver reforms to improve the safety and health of our mine workers

•a commitment to tighter controls on mine dust levels.

•$1.21 million in funding for a Mobile Health Screening Van to improve black lung and silicosis screening.

•the introduction of the Resources Safety and Health Queensland Bill 2019.

•worksite safety reset sessions of mine and quarry workers and employers statewide.