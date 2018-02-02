Menu
New Queensland laws could be used in double murder case

CHARGED: Police allege Russell Williams, a 51-year-old Rosedale man, murdered Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel.
Tegan Annett
by

FOR the first time in Gladstone, Queensland's no-body, no-parole laws could be utilised.

Charges have been laid in relation to the disappearance and suspected murder of Derek Van Der Poel and Robert Grayson, more than 20 years ago.

They were last seen in May, 1993, while tending to a marijuana crop at Kroombit Tops National Park.

Their bodies have never been found.

Rosedale man Russell Williams, 51, was charged this week with two counts of murder and drug production.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow.
Mr Williams will front court on April 10 where Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said police would oppose any application for bail.

Insp Shadlow said the no-body, no-parol laws, passed in August last year, would be beneficial for this case.

"To me, personally (the no-body, no-parole laws) is a great thing,” he said.

"It's a piece of legislation that can be used in relation to these types of crimes.”

The laws mean prisoners convicted of murder or manslaughter are ineligible for parole until they reveal the whereabouts of a victim's body.

The legislation was broadened, after a government debate, to include prisoners charged with striking causing death, interfering with a corpse and accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

