New Queens Hotel owners try to sell it 10 days after buying

TEN days after purchasing the Queens Hotel, the new owners placed it back on the market for more than $2.75 million.

National hotel owner Pelathon Management Group purchased the Goondoon St pub in deal which also included the Tandara Hotel Motel in Sarina near Mackay.

CBRE Hotels Queensland director Paul Fraser launched the new sales campaign on Tuesday and advertised for offers of more than $2.75 million.

Mr Fraser said the figure was near what the hotel owner paid for the Gladstone CBD pub in the deal.

"They bought it, it settled 10 days ago and put (the Queens Hotel) straight back on the market,” Mr Fraser said.

"They obviously have enough confidence in the market to put it straight back on there.”

The Sarina Hotel is Pelathon's fourth in Queensland.

The company also has two hotels in the Brisbane region and Grand Central Hotel in Cairns.

In April, Mr Fraser said the two-pub deal attracted 10 potential buyers and estimated the price tag could be up to $5 million.