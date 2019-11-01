Menu
Pine Pienaar is QAL's new general manager
New QAL GM excited for change

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Nov 2019
QAL has a new general manager.

Pine Pienaar has stepped into the position following former general manager Mike Dunstan’s retirement in May.

Mr Pienaar joined QAL in 2018 as utilities manager.

QAL said Mr Pienaar had more than 20 years of experience in the aluminium industry.

Mr Pienaar said he looked forward to maintaining the collaboration between community, industry and tourism.

“Our community is fortunate to have all of these elements right here at our door steps,” Mr Pienaar said.

“The fact that I can work in local industry, raise a family and enjoy my outdoor hobbies all in one region is really something.”

Mr Pienaar said there were a lot of opportunities for QAL to improve its environmental footprint.

“We have a defined strategy and a clear vision of where we want to be and when,” Mr Pienaar said.

“Improving our environmental performance is a key priority for us going forward.

“I am excited to see this change and for QAL to transform over the next few years.”

