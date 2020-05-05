Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The consumer watchdog says almost 200,000 vehicles are still fitted with dangerous Takata airbags, 11 years after they were first recalled.
The consumer watchdog says almost 200,000 vehicles are still fitted with dangerous Takata airbags, 11 years after they were first recalled.
Motoring

New push to bury dangerous Takata airbags

by Tracey Ferrier
5th May 2020 12:59 PM

Almost 200,000 vehicles fitted with potentially deadly air bags are still on Australian roads, more than a decade after Takata products were first recalled.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has again urged motorists to make sure they're not driving ticking time bombs.

New data shows 196,000 vehicles with defective Takata Alpha, Beta and Nadi airbags are still in use - 11 years after the first national recall notice was issued.

Australia has seen three deaths and three injuries so far from bags misfiring, sending metal fragments flying through vehicle cabins.

Globally, Takata airbags have been linked to 29 deaths and more than 320 serious injuries.

The Nadi airbags are of particular concern, with the ACCC warning they're so dangerous, affected vehicles should not be driven at all until parts are replaced.

Two of Australia's deaths and two of its injuries were caused by Nadi airbags.

The Takata airbag recall is the largest in global automotive history. Millions of cars have been affected in Australia, and the ACCC says it's imperative to get the last of the dangerous ones fixed.

"Even during this pandemic, replacing faulty airbags is an essential and potentially life-saving task, especially as vehicles may be being used by essential workers and care-givers," ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said on Tuesday.

Owners can check on the status of their vehicle at https://www.productsafety.gov.au/

Originally published as New push to bury dangerous Takata airbags

motoring takata airbags

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dig deep on Giving Tuesday for helicopter rescue service

        premium_icon Dig deep on Giving Tuesday for helicopter rescue service

        News Capricorn Helicopter Rescue is calling for residents to help them reach their goal of raising $5000

        • 5th May 2020 12:03 PM
        BEST OF SERIES: This is not a drill Thor is in Gladstone

        premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: This is not a drill Thor is in Gladstone

        News We're taking a look back at our best-read articles from the past months.

        Man arrested after punching taxi driver in the face

        premium_icon Man arrested after punching taxi driver in the face

        News A SOUTH Gladstone man has been charged with assault and fair evasion after he...

        IN COURT: 21 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 21 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 5.