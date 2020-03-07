Menu
Psychiatrist Dr Thet Htay has joined the team at Gladstone Hospital.
Psychiatrist Dr Thet Htay has joined the team at Gladstone Hospital.
New psychiatrist joins hospital team

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
GLADSTONE hospital has a new psychiatrist on board and he’s looking forward to making a positive contribution to mental health services.

Dr Thet Htay started last week in as a permanent consultant psychiatrist with CQ Mental Health Alcohol and Other Drugs Service.

Specialising in adult psychiatry, Dr Htay brings with him more than 18 years of experience in the UK.

“Each area is unique, and I look forward to learning more about Gladstone,” he said.

Dr Htay joins a two psychiatric registrars, psychologists, occupational therapists, nurses, social workers and an indigenous health worker and a second consultant psychiatrist available via videoconference.

He said the strength of community-based psychiatric services was the focus on recovery and a wholistic approach to mental health.

“It’s not just about medication,” he said.

“We have a multidisciplinary team approach and also collaborate with different organisations depending on the needs of the patient.”

Dr Htay hasn’t wasted any time settling in, instead getting straight to the part of the job he loves most — seeing patients.

“I am really grateful to patients for sharing their stories,” he said. “It is so interesting to listen to their life story and try to understand what is happening in their life and discuss together how we can improve things.

“It’s also rewarding to see the progress they make.”

If you or a family member is experiencing mental health issues, you can phone 1300 MHCALL (1300 642 255) 24 hours / seven days a week.

