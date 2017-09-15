New program to address lack of women's health services

HELP IS HERE: Staff at the Gladstone Women's Health Centre.

HELP IS HERE: Staff at the Gladstone Women's Health Centre. Natalia Muszkat

A NEW women's health program will address some of the biggest issues facing Gladstone women.

The Gladstone Women's Health Centre is offering sessions to help women build self esteem, develop better communication skills in relationships, as well as teach them how to manage stress and emotions.

"Lack of emotional regulation is a very interesting area, and there is a high need for this type of program to come in to Gladstone to support the community,” a centre spokeswoman said.

The program will roll over four weeks, and will address a variety of self-esteem issues, mindfulness, relationships, which all come under cognitive behavioural therapy.

The centre identified the high number of domestic violence incidents as a key factor for women experiencing low self esteem.

The spokeswoman said there is still a lack of support for both victims and perpetrators.

During individual counselling sessions, one of the first steps for counsellors is to identify whether self esteem is an issue for their client.

The spokeswoman said the three most common issues across her clients in Gladstone were domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse and mental health.

"I think more financial investment from the Department of Communities is needed to improve the mental health of men,” she said.

"I see a lot of increasing relationship issues due to men flying in and out while working in remote areas.”

The spokeswoman said there is also a lack of service for mental health assessment in Gladstone.

She said women in Gladstone should reach out and seek support.

For more information about the new program, visit Gladstone Women's Health Centre's Facebook page.