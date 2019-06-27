Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Technology

New problem found on Boeing 737 MAX

by David Shepardson
27th Jun 2019 9:33 AM

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has identified a new potential risk that Boeing Co must address on its 737 MAX before the grounded jet can return to service, the agency said on Wednesday.

The risk was discovered during a simulator test last week and it is not yet clear if the issue can be addressed with a software upgrade or will require a more complex hardware fix, according to sources.

Boeing has been working to get its best-selling plane back in the air following a worldwide grounding in March in the wake of two deadly crashes within five months.

The company has been developing an upgrade for a stall-prevention system known as MCAS since a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October, when pilots were believed to have lost a tug of war with software that repeatedly pushed the nose down.

A second deadly crash in March in Ethiopia also involved MCAS, together killing 346 people.

The new issue means Boeing will not conduct a certification test flight until July 8 at the earliest, the sources said, and the FAA will spend at least two to three weeks reviewing the results before deciding whether to return the plane to service.

Asked about the new potential risk, Boeing said it is "working closely with the FAA to safely return the MAX to service."

Boeing's aircraft are being subjected to intense scrutiny and testing designed to catch flaws even after a years-long certification process.

More Stories

Show More
airlines boeing boeing 737 max editors picks

Top Stories

    NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    premium_icon NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    News It has been a busy news week in the Gladstone region - here's what you need to know to catch up on the news

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Skies expected to clear for a good start to school holidays

    premium_icon Skies expected to clear for a good start to school holidays

    News The coastal areas will see some possible showers today and tomorrow

    • 27th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    Endeavour to berth into Gladstone harbour next week

    premium_icon Endeavour to berth into Gladstone harbour next week

    News The crew will host a free open public day on July 7 from 10am-1pm

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    • 1 JeanetteM3
    'The best thing': Childs in union with her regional fans

    premium_icon 'The best thing': Childs in union with her regional fans

    Music 'Getting to travel across Australia is an adventure for me'

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM