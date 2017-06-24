New port of Gladstone vessel's special meaning

Father Aliki Langi blessing the Takoko, Sea Hawk in the Gooreng Gooreng language. The new pilot boat will help to keep pilots safer. Every other Pilot boat has been named after a pilot who had perished.

GLADSTONE Ports Corporations' new pilot vessel might have a centuries old name but it's well and truly state of the art.

Named Takoko, meaning Sea Hawk, the vessel is a word from the traditional language of the Gooreng Gooreng people.

The boat will join the existing fleet of four pilot vessels servicing the Port of Gladstone, Port of Bundaberg and Port Alma.

The boats are used to transport marine pilots to ships that arrive off the ports prior to port entry and berthing.

GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said the vessel would deliver a higher level of safety and ease of operation while reducing operating costs.

"This state of the art pilot vessel is the envy of many ports,” he said.

"We are grateful to have such a modern vessel assisting us in servicing port operations. "Honouring shipping tradition, we have blessed the vessel to ensure the safety and prosperity of the vessel and its crew on board.”

The vessel was officially blessed this week by Father Aliki Langi and Juliri, who is a traditional owner.

She said it was an honour to be involved with the official ceremony.

"Gladstone always has the best and I'm very proud of this,” Juliri said.

Juliri's grandaughter's name is Takoko as well.

"We're proud when we name our children after our country,” she said.